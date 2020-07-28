Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Barclays in a report issued on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barclays’ FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCS. Investec upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Barclays stock opened at $5.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. Barclays has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Barclays had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 72.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,785,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,651 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 15.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,110,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,149,000 after acquiring an additional 667,018 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the first quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Barclays by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,325,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 477,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the first quarter worth approximately $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

