Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) Cut by Analyst

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for HCI Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for HCI Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $44.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $350.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average is $43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HCI Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in HCI Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 98,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 112.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 17,152 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

