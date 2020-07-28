Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Lifted by Analyst

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.56). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

Shares of PXD opened at $98.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.26 and its 200 day moving average is $101.97. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,106.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $66,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,188,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,065,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,200,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $650,302,000 after acquiring an additional 806,132 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,475,674 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $524,412,000 after purchasing an additional 212,499 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,525,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $317,473,000 after purchasing an additional 223,235 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,185,387 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $223,455,000 after purchasing an additional 634,876 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

