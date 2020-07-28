Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Pan American Silver Corp. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Pan American Silver in a report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. FBR & Co dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

PAAS stock opened at $38.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 258.47, a P/E/G ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $358.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.18 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,214,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $42,425,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,356,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,634 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,755,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,246 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $22,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.