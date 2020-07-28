Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Boosted by Seaport Global Securities

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of WY stock opened at $27.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.