Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QBR.B. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Quebecor alerts:

TSE QBR.B opened at C$29.11 on Monday. Quebecor has a 52-week low of C$25.00 and a 52-week high of C$34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 559.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.