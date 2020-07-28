Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 336 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 196,894 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $15,609,756.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,553,643.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,729,715.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,894 shares of company stock valued at $17,988,156. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.46.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

