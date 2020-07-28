Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,223 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RHI opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $63.84.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

