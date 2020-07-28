Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,893 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.78.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.5883 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is 92.80%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.