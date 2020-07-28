Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,308 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 193,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 88,294 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CODI. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Diversified has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. Compass Diversified Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.84.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $333.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 172,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,026.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 131,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $2,018,940.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 192,350 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,640. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

