Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 18.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,579 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,734 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 42,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 41,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.40 to $12.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

