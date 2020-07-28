Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 28.0% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 32,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $494,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $180.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $60.93 and a 52 week high of $181.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.45 and a 200-day moving average of $120.31.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $431.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 316,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,462,843.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 8,333 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $1,013,959.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,059.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,503,313. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $157.00 to $126.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

