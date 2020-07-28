Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Murphy USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,876,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Murphy USA by 31.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 561,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,379,000 after acquiring an additional 134,777 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth approximately $10,270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Murphy USA by 11.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,805,000 after acquiring an additional 118,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 21.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 617,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,087,000 after acquiring an additional 110,457 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $135.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.01. Murphy USA Inc has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $141.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

