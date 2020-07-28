Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,392 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $164.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.43. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Sidoti upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.91.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

