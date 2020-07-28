Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 358 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 6,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $531,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $5,546,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 17.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.00.

ASML opened at $381.78 on Tuesday. ASML Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $402.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $160.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.20 and a 200-day moving average of $310.23.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

