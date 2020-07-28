Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,917 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCEF. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1,564.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $23.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

