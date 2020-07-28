Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 128,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 337,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 1,579.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 47,384 shares during the period.

NYSE:HYI opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

