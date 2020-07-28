Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 275.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 15.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 6.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

AVK stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

