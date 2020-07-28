Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $389,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of State Street by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of State Street by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,583,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $50,913,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.94.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. State Street’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

