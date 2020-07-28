Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 64,894 Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 271,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,894 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 33,743 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $512.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.44. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 207.87% and a negative return on equity of 282.91%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Nomura upped their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.95.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

