Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.85% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RFEM opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.32 and a 52 week high of $67.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

