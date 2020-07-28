RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CTO Fredrik Bjork Sells 817 Shares

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $11,625.91. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 214,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,654.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fredrik Bjork also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Fredrik Bjork sold 25,113 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $329,482.56.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. RealReal Inc has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.62.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 60.41% and a negative net margin of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RealReal Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REAL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on RealReal from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on RealReal from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on RealReal in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on RealReal in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RealReal by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after buying an additional 1,727,391 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RealReal by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,124,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after buying an additional 1,208,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RealReal by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 571,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RealReal by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 518,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

