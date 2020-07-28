Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RWT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Redwood Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.38.

RWT stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $781.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $18.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

In related news, Director Fred Matera purchased 13,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 31,934 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

