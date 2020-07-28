Rent-A-Center Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,495 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,082% compared to the typical daily volume of 211 call options.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 8,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $207,655.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $460,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth about $86,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 289.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.55. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCII shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens raised shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

