Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Pool Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Pool in a report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. William Blair also issued estimates for Pool’s FY2021 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on POOL. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

POOL stock opened at $310.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 0.83. Pool has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 22.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the second quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 83.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Pool by 129.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,485 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $988,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $4,163,211.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,429,775.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

