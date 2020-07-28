Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

WWW has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $23.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $96,028.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,632.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,120.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,312 shares of company stock worth $269,068 over the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $37,288,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 213.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,187,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after acquiring an additional 809,291 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 25.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,396,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after acquiring an additional 689,300 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 46.4% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,761,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 558,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 99.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after acquiring an additional 329,021 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

