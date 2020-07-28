Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for NEXT (NXT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NEXT (LON: NXT) in the last few weeks:

7/27/2020 – NEXT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/24/2020 – NEXT had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 5,600 ($68.91) to GBX 5,300 ($65.22). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – NEXT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,500 ($67.68) to GBX 5,700 ($70.15). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – NEXT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 5,600 ($68.91) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 5,400 ($66.45).

7/3/2020 – NEXT was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 4,400 ($54.15) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 5,300 ($65.22).

6/9/2020 – NEXT had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 4,150 ($51.07) to GBX 4,500 ($55.38). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/8/2020 – NEXT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,000 ($61.53) to GBX 5,500 ($67.68). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – NEXT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

LON NXT opened at GBX 5,092 ($62.66) on Tuesday. NEXT plc has a 1 year low of GBX 48.36 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,358 ($90.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 10.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,998.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,341.96.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.