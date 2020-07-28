Retail Properties of America (RPAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Retail Properties of America to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million. On average, analysts expect Retail Properties of America to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. Retail Properties of America has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPAI. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

