Reviewing Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) and IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY)

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) and IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fission Uranium and IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$4.07 million ($0.01) -30.40 IMPALA PLATINUM/S $3.43 billion 2.27 $103.71 million $0.29 33.59

IMPALA PLATINUM/S has higher revenue and earnings than Fission Uranium. Fission Uranium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IMPALA PLATINUM/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fission Uranium and IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fission Uranium N/A -1.52% -1.51% IMPALA PLATINUM/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fission Uranium and IMPALA PLATINUM/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00 IMPALA PLATINUM/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Fission Uranium presently has a consensus price target of $0.40, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Fission Uranium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than IMPALA PLATINUM/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of IMPALA PLATINUM/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Fission Uranium has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IMPALA PLATINUM/S beats Fission Uranium on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

About IMPALA PLATINUM/S

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also provides smelting and refining services. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

