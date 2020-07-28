Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires New Holdings in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Tenable at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TENB. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Tenable by 28.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,293,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,858,000 after acquiring an additional 960,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 336.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 6.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,152,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,773,000 after acquiring an additional 264,395 shares in the last quarter. Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,326,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,494,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.87.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Tenable had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.21%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

TENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 89,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $2,612,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,526.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $189,324.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,448.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,627 shares of company stock valued at $57,481,285 over the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.