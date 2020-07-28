Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 26,781 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.68. Trimble Inc has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.19 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $497,661.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,125.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $235,735.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,650 shares of company stock worth $843,372. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

