Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 5,214 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,605,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,321,000 after acquiring an additional 201,711 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,137,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,262,000 after buying an additional 143,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,647,000 after buying an additional 96,323 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 1,628.7% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,626,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,440,000 after buying an additional 1,531,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth $125,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 4,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $247,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,415.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $67.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.76. WP Carey Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.12.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.042 dividend. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 83.40%.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.