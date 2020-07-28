Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 7,832 Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $212.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.85 and a 200-day moving average of $156.07. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.59 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a one year low of $54.58 and a one year high of $237.76.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $6,810,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,103,043.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,860 shares of company stock worth $35,572,671. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

