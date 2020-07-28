Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 45.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Graco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Graco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 19,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Graco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Graco by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Graco by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,367,843. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 47,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,589,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

NYSE:GGG opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

