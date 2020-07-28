Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144,544 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of AES by 11.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 81,387,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AES by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,165,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,256,000 after buying an additional 661,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AES by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,433,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,008,000 after buying an additional 908,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AES by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,010,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,347,000 after buying an additional 5,543,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in AES by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,654,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,498,000 after buying an additional 1,009,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

AES opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. AES Corp has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. AES’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AES from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 500,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $6,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

