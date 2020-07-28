Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,447 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 34,816 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of IDACORP worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,981,000 after purchasing an additional 36,404 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in IDACORP by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,200,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,424,000 after acquiring an additional 81,240 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in IDACORP by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 905,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,531,000 after acquiring an additional 70,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in IDACORP by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,132 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,484,000 after acquiring an additional 85,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,910,000 after acquiring an additional 48,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Darrel T. Anderson sold 5,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $524,517.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,406,626.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Shares of IDA opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.70. IDACORP Inc has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $114.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.42.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.07). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $291.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 58.13%.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

