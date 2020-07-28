Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 319.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,665,000 after buying an additional 3,899,952 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,189,000 after buying an additional 1,041,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,304,000 after buying an additional 127,428 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,395,000 after buying an additional 2,133,322 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,531,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,881,000 after buying an additional 129,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $105.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.08 and a 200 day moving average of $67.87. Etsy Inc has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.34 million. Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $73,311.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,311.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $212,952.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,567.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,299 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,933 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Etsy from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Etsy from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.05.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

