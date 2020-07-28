Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,839 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 24.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 82.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 151,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 10.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $67,944.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 502,930 shares of company stock worth $18,209,612.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

