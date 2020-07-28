Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 283.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,144,000 after buying an additional 44,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

NYSE PNW opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average is $82.52. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.34.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $661.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

