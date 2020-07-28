Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.95 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,058,000 after purchasing an additional 217,299 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,428,000 after purchasing an additional 387,483 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $257,271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 5.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,823,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,391,000 after buying an additional 154,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 40.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,099,000 after buying an additional 783,528 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

TSN opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.