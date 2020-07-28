Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $1.65 Million in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,226,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.0% in the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $17,963,247.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,842.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $4,237,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,163,813 shares in the company, valued at $446,920,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,122 shares of company stock worth $22,954,247. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $158.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.92. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $175.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 160.96%. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.65.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

