Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,174,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,797,000 after acquiring an additional 871,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Marriott International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,754,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,735,000 after acquiring an additional 203,778 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Marriott International by 11.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,541,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,798,000 after acquiring an additional 951,912 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $513,931,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,878,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,535,000 after buying an additional 67,258 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.75. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays raised Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

