Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,601 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $34,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,959. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $82,743.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,555.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,510 shares of company stock worth $130,485. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ON. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

ON opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.41 and a beta of 2.23. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.