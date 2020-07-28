Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 15,307 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,346 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $206,248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,892,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020,890 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,461,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338,247 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,745,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,685,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,633 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBAN stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

