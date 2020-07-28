Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 5,091 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 124.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,184 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,513.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 79.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 54.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,908,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $104,760.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,080,924.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,261 shares of company stock valued at $16,136,689. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $203.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.70 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.43. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $213.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on Splunk from $156.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.71.

Splunk Company Profile

