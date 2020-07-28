Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases New Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of eHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in eHealth in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $9,344,000.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 5,178 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $570,822.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 52,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,796,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,194 shares of company stock worth $6,010,769. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on eHealth from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on eHealth from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on eHealth from $138.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on eHealth from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.62.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day moving average is $114.47. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. eHealth had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

