Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,043 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Alliance Data Systems worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,330,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, Director John C. Gerspach bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $260,450.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $159.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.28.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $979.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

ADS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.71.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

