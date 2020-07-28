Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,910 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 188.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

