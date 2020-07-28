Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,179,348 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,179,348 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,102,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,793,000 after acquiring an additional 524,963 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,674,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,921,000 after buying an additional 10,209,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,398,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,902,000 after buying an additional 6,560,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,823,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,193,000 after buying an additional 201,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,618,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,672,000 after buying an additional 1,270,943 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.