Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 121,187 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,504 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 121,187 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Foot Locker worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,766,738 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $61,007,000 after acquiring an additional 927,890 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,884,800 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $101,722,000 after acquiring an additional 322,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $51,440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,090,587 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $24,048,000 after acquiring an additional 228,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $47.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.21%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FL. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.